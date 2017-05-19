U.S. Senators working to change 16-bed limit to 40-bed limit at detox centers

Addicts who are anxiously waiting to get clean could be receiving the much needed help they’ve been hoping for.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown are sponsoring a bill that would lift the 16-bed limit that's imposed on detox centers.

Instead, the legislation would allow for 40 beds, to be able to help more people addicted to heroin and other opiates. Senator Brown says the 16-bed limit was set years ago when before the heroin and opioid epidemic.

“And the number of cases has so exploded that we need to adjust to that so doctors and centers and nurses and psychologists and all and drug treatment people can do their jobs fully,” said Brown.

In Toledo, managers at the new Unison detox center are hoping to have more than 16 beds but are limited by the current law.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.