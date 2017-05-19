Serious injury crash closes westbound I-475

A serious injury crash has I-475 westbound closed at ProMedica Parkway on Friday.

Toledo police said at least one person is hurt with very serious injuries.

Accident reconstructionists are on the scene.

The left lanes may be closed for sometime while the overpass is inspected.

We'll keep you updated with more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.