Officials arrest two in huge drug bust

Two Toledo men have been criminally charged for distributing heroin six kilograms of heroin.

Ricardo Rivera, 40, was arrested after DEA agents observed him take a black duffel bag from 1443 Western Avenue and put it in the trunk of a car.

The car, driven by Andres Mendez, 25, was later stopped in North Baltimore where officers discovered the heroin.

“This investigation demonstrates that the disruption of heroin trafficking and putting the brakes on the current opioid epidemic is DEA’s top priority,” Timothy Plancon, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

“The seizure of six kilograms of heroin in Toledo is significant, and not only puts a dent into heroin trafficking in the community, but also illustrates that DEA and our partners in law enforcement are working hard to slow the supply of this deadly drug into the region.”

Six kilograms, or roughly 13 pounds, could be worth around $3 million dollars in street value.

Mendez was charged for his role in the sale and transportation of the heroin.

Rivera was charged with distribution of heroin.

Rivera had also been charged for felonious assault in March.

He had security detail with him the day of the drug transaction, with one of the bodyguards wearing a vest with the name “Omens” on it, a motorcycle gang from Detroit.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute those who traffic the heroin and opioids that have killed so many of our neighbors and relatives,” said David Sierleja, Acting U.S. Attorney. “Only through enforcement, combined with education and prevention efforts, can we hope to turn the tide on this epidemic.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.