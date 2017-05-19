Parole violator runs from police during arrest - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parole violator runs from police during arrest

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
A parole violator trying to pass as a roofing contractor was arrested Wednesday.

Monroe police received a tip that a parole violator was in the Lansing, Michigan area and working as a roof contractor on a home on South Stony Creek Road in Frenchtown Township.

The man also had a felony warrant out for his arrest for delivery of marijuana.

When troopers arrived to the home, the man fled through a field and into a waist-deep creek.

Troopers pursued the man and eventually took him into custody.

The 39-year-old suspect is being held at Monroe County Jail for an outstanding parole violation charge as well as resisting arrest. 

