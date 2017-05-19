Indiana man convicted in attack on Michigan state trooper

Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Friday will bring near normal temperatures for May. It will be partly sunny with a northeast breeze across the lake and bay. Lake Erie water temperatures are now near 60 degrees.
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.
