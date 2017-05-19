Officials investigating vandalism of Perry Memorial

Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Friday will bring near normal temperatures for May. It will be partly sunny with a northeast breeze across the lake and bay. Lake Erie water temperatures are now near 60 degrees.More >>
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President...More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A parole violator trying to pass as a roofing contractor was arrested Wednesday.More >>
A parole violator trying to pass as a roofing contractor was arrested Wednesday.More >>
Officials are investigating the vandalism of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-In-Bay on May 13.More >>
Officials are investigating the vandalism of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-In-Bay on May 13.More >>
Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Friday will bring near normal temperatures for May. It will be partly sunny with a northeast breeze across the lake and bay. Lake Erie water temperatures are now near 60 degrees.More >>
You may have seen the phrase on social media lately, "Lunch shaming," but is it happening to your kids?More >>
You may have seen the phrase on social media lately, "Lunch shaming," but is it happening to your kids?More >>
Every day, the new ProMedica downtown headquarters comes to life a little more. There are still many questions residents have as the building comes together.More >>
Every day, the new ProMedica downtown headquarters comes to life a little more. There are still many questions residents have as the building comes together.More >>