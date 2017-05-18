Residents displaced by fire find reality of losing shelter hard to swallow

The fire at Andover Apartments Thursday afternoon consumed three buildings that were nearly filled to capacity. Though the residents in those buildings are thankful to be alive, they have to come to grips with the reality they will need a new bed to sleep in.

The Toledo Fire Department says they will have crews working throughout the night Thursday to address hot spots on the building.

They also say more than 100 people are estimated to have been impacted by this fire. TFD is working to account for all the residents before they tear down the build that was up in flames Thursday afternoon.

Residents living in the Andover Apartments were shocked to find their home on fire.

"I can feel the heat coming at me," explained Samantha Avaritt, who came home to see the smoke. "I can see the roof caving and I'm looking around and I am just seeing everybody's faces full of sadness and shock and panic. You know like I said our whole lives are in there."

Samantha sat and watched her home for the last four years burn, along with it cherished memories.

She's thankful her boyfriend and dog got out in time, but isn't sure what she and the three others living there will do next. Jeff recently learned he will lose his job in the coming weeks and now is out an apartment. He says he saw the fire moving towards his apartment. Jeff grabbed his dog and wallet to get out.

"I mean that's 28 years," said Jeff Ott, a resident at the Andover Apartments. "I'm 28, that's 28 years of my life everything that I have owned everything I've gotten through the years and it's gone. So hopefully you can just save some memories from it."

Other neighbors say they rushed home to see if it was their building in flames. Although their home was not affected they still feel for those displaced.

"It's just sad when you see the people out here knowing they have lost everything," said Nicole Bishop who lives across the street.

The fire causes extensive damage to the apartment building, forcing some to stay with relatives.

The Red Cross has also set up a shelter for those affected by this two alarm fire. Officials say a few will stay the night at the Wolf Creek YMCA.

If you want to help those affected by Thursdays fire in South Toledo you can make donations at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The Red Cross says you can also make a financial donation to the Toledo Chapter of the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

