Paulding Cty. declares state of emergency due to power outages after storm

The Paulding County Commissioners declared a state of emergency after a storm cause power outages throughout the county.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a storm hit the northern part of Emerald Township near the village of Cecil.

The storm caused damage through TR 123 and TR 139. The storm also knocked the Cecil substation offline.

High winds also damages areas near the village of Haviland to SR 127.

Winds are also to blame for multiple downed powerlines along a four-mile stretch from CR 60 to TR 12. The winds also impacted two substations in the area.

Paulding County officials have no reported any injuries or fatalities.

Officials are asking residents to avoid damaged areas due to the danger of downed powerlines.

AEP and Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative customers are impacted by these incidents. Approximately 940 AEP customers and 300 Paulding-Putnam customers are expected to be without power for several days.

Officials urge residents to report storm damage to the Paulding County EMA by calling 419-399-3500.

As road closures become available, they will be posted to the Paulding County EMA Facebook page.

