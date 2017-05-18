Wood County farmer says Rover dumping stormwater in his fields

It's a sunny, hot day across our area. But a Wood County farmer is watching several of his fields get swamped by floodwaters.

Todd Tienarend estimates thirteen acres of his farmland were covered with water this week.

The Rover natural gas pipeline is being installed under Tienarend's fields. He says the company has been granted an easment through the area allowing it to do whatever it needs to do to get the pipeline built.

Construction pits for the pipeline recently filled up with water after heavy rains.

Crews are now pumping out that water into Tienarend's adjacent fields. He is up in arms because the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, told them to pump out the water.

But it was Tienarden's impression having the easement didn't allow them to do that..

"It's very aggravating," Tienarden said. "We've had the sheriff out a couple times to get this stopped. Basically, they told me today there's nothing I could do. It's a federal deal."

The Ohio EPA issued administrative orders to the company's stormwater management violation. The agency directed Rover to apply for a storm water permit that will allow the company to better manage stormwater.

The Ohio EPA has also been in contact with other agencies such as FERC to inform them of the violations by Rover.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.