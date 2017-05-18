Perrysburg senior gets a new car

A Perrysburg Senior, got a free car on Thursday!

Each student had a better chance than the person sitting next to them if they got A's, were recommended by their teachers or participated in extracurricular activities. Then, 10 student's names were pulled out, and called up on stage.

Three of the 10 envelopes had keys in them, then, the three left standing chose their car, but, only one started.

"I'm shaking right now, and I'm really excited, I came in here believing I was not going to get it because there is so many people, but I just won a red car...oh my gosh”, says Amber Wilkin.

The red car is a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, and, when Wilkin gets home today, she's going to have some exciting news to tell her parents.

"They're not going to believe it, they're going to think I'm joking, but, I think they're going to be super excited for us so I'm happy”, said Wilkin.

This is the 8th year Steve Taylor has done this at Perrysburg High School.

Wilkin and her twin sister are heading to BYU in a few months. Wilkin said the red car could help make the cross country trip.

