ProMedica gives tour of progress inside new downtown headquarters

Every day, the new ProMedica downtown headquarters comes to life a little more. There are still many questions residents have as the building comes together.

The almost constant construction along the Maumee River is building up to employees moving in come August.

WTOL took a tour with the project engineer, Bernie Merritt to see how construction is going. It was a cold December day, the last time we went into the old steam plant that is the highlight of the project. But this afternoon, Merritt showed off the updated main lobby.

“Check in desk to the right. We'd come into the large, this was the old east wall of the steam plant. We've created a large two story opening into it. We would go past some turnstiles, again another level of security for our staff,” Merritt said.

Next to the lobby is a spacious four-story atrium.

On the top floor where marketing and communications staff will work out of, drywall is up. Original brick is exposed and the original trusses on the ceiling were repaired or replaced.

There is also a great place outside to take in the views of the Maumee River.

“Walking out to what will be an outdoor patio for the staff, really in both buildings, the steam plant and the Junction,” Merritt said. “The addition being three stories, The steam plant being four stories inside really allowed us to pick up some of these spaces you wouldn't get anywhere else.”

The new smoke stacks are now done and shining in the sunlight and there has also been major progress in the old Key Bank building, now called The Junction.

Financial and billing offices are upstairs, but on the first floor, you'll be able to enjoy the Chop House for dinner and a Barry Bagels Express.

Employees will start moving into the steam plant on August 3 and 4.

“So really everybody is stepping up to the plate, working the necessary time and we're going to get it done,” Merritt said.

Workers are still building the 764-space parking garage and the area between it will be the new Promenade Park.

