Athlete of the Week: Abby Yeager

Springfield senior Abby Yeager is doing it all on the field and in the classroom.

Yeager has a 4.45 GPA at Springfield and was a standout in both track and cross country.

Any college would be thrilled to have her, but she feels a higher calling.

After getting a recommendation from her congressman, testing and interviews, Yeager is headed to be a proud cadet at West Point.

"At first I wanted a school with strong academics. West Point seemed like the perfect place," Yeager said. "I love athletics, any kind of sport. Being an athlete and an athlete for your country is an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Her coaches agree she is a strong candidate to become an Army officer.

"Outstanding athlete. A person of character. Going to West Point is a perfect fit for her," said James Howe.

Coach Marty Perlaky added, "She's an amazing kid. I've never coached anybody as mentally tough as her. You give her any kind of workout and she'll do that plus a whole lot more."

"Running, swimming, any kind of sport has taught me I can do anything I set my mind to," Yeager said. "It takes training, preparation and believing in yourself."

Those are the characteristics a cadet needs to become an officer in the United State Army.

