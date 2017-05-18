Bedford Township approves truck route ordinance

Bedford Township took a major step to protect its roads by approving a truck route ordinance.

The ordinance will enforce the current truck route. Monroe County Road Commission asked the township to approve the ordinance.

Trucks will now use Samaria Road and Lewis Avenue as the main route.

"For no through trucks coming through just going from 23 to 75, 75 to 23," said Paul Pirrone, Bedford Township Supervisor.

The trucks' heavy loads cause damage to roads not meant to bear the weight. Now if trucks are caught cutting through they can get a hefty fine.

"First violation is not less than $100 not more than $250 for the first offense,” said Pirrone. “For the second offense it's $250 not less than $250 not more than $500 for the second offense."

The ordinance will take effect in 30 days and truck drivers will see signs on roads at Sterns and Lewis telling them they cannot go through.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.