Hooters hosts scholarship fundraising event in honor of Keith Dressel

Ten years ago Toledo lost a hero when Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel was killed in the line of duty. To this day the community supports his family and helps his name live on through a scholarship fundraising event.

Each year the Hooters located on Monroe Street has an all you can eat wing buffet that helps to raise over $10,000. That money is used to help a future police officer through school at Owens with the Officer William Miscannon Scholarship fund in honor of Detective Keith Dressel.

Sara Shaw, an Oregon Police officer who never met Keith or his family is partially responsible for the success of the event because she is the one who started the event and is the head organizer. Shaw said she just wanted to help.

"The Dressel family has united with the Miscannon family and it has been a perfect match and they are honored to work together every year and what a tribute to two amazing men,” said Shaw.

“I do this because officers need support and this is a way to show our community that we are here to help our community that supports our cause and the students and continue that support every year.”

Keith’s mom, Larraine Dressel, admits that Shaw works very hard for the event.

“Its a lot of work but she does it and we don't do anything. We just smile and grin,” said Larraine.

The event goes on until 10 p.m.

