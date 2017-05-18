St. Hedwig Catholic Church to remove statue and more

Crews are removing a statue, bells and more from one of North Toledo’s most historic churches.

St Hedwig Catholic church on Lagrange Street has been closed for the past few years.

The statue of St. Hedwig on top of the church is coming down May 19. It will go to St. Adelbert Church just a few blocks away for a memorial.

The bells are going to Regina Coeli Parish in West Toledo.

The Toledo Catholic Diocese is also removing all sacred items from the church which includes alters and religious statues.

The sacred items are being shipped to a Cleveland Company that sells religious artifacts to other Catholic Churches.

However, churches in the Toledo Diocese get the pick of the artifacts before they go to Cleveland and are up for sale.

