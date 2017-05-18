FirstEnergy rate hike vote suspended

It appears FirstEnergy customers will not see their electric bills go up for the time being.

A vote on a bill in the Ohio House that would allow FirstEnergy to raise rates is suspended.

The company wants the rate hike to pay for it's nuclear power plant fleet.

A Committee Chairman says Ohio House members do not seem interested on holding a vote on the matter.

If the bill is not passed, Davis Besse could be one of several power plants that could close.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.