Toledo Fire Department fighting south Toledo apartment fire

The Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Toledo. Crews from Maumee, Oregon, Sylvania and Washington Township have sent trucks to back up Toledo Fire Stations.

The fire broke out in three buildings of Andover Apartments on Eastgate Road near Heatherdowns. All of those buildings were almost fully occupied.

The fire department says they believe all the residents are out of the building and no one has been transported to the hospital.

Toledo Fire dispatch says it is a two alarm fire.

Police have closed off Eastgate while firefighters continue to fight the flames.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Holy Family Center at St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns.

