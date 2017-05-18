Toledo Fire Department fighting south Toledo apartment fire

Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President...More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Ten years ago Toledo lost a hero when Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel was killed in the line of duty. To this day the community supports his family and helps his name live on through a scholarship fundraising event.More >>
Ten years ago Toledo lost a hero when Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel was killed in the line of duty. To this day the community supports his family and helps his name live on through a scholarship fundraising event.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Toledo.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire in south Toledo.More >>
It's that time of year again - Restaurants and bars of the Lake Erie shores and islands are preparing for tourism season!More >>
It's that time of year again - Restaurants and bars of the Lake Erie shores and islands are preparing for tourism season!More >>
You may have seen the phrase on social media lately, "Lunch shaming," but is it happening to your kids?More >>
You may have seen the phrase on social media lately, "Lunch shaming," but is it happening to your kids?More >>
Crews are removing a statue, bells and more from one of North Toledo’s most historic churches. St Hedwig Catholic church on Lagrange Street has been closed for the past few years.More >>
Crews are removing a statue, bells and more from one of North Toledo’s most historic churches. St Hedwig Catholic church on Lagrange Street has been closed for the past few years.More >>