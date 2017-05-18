Bluffton man indicted on child rape charges

A Hancock County grand jury indicted a rural Bluffton man this week for allegedly raping a 4-year-old.

Jonathan W. Lamb, 36, is charged with one county of rape with a specification because the victim was under 10-years-old.

The assault allegedly occurred on Feb. 4 in Bluffton. Lamb's relationship to the victim has not been divulged to protect the identity of the child.

Lamb has no criminal record in the Bluffton area.

If convicted, Lamb could face life in prison. He is currently housed in the Hancock County Jail.

