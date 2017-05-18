Body found in Maumee River in Grand Rapids

The Wood County authorities are investigating a body found in the Maumee River in Grand Rapids.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Rapids Fire Department found the body of a male at about 12:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office also says the body is badly decomposed and has been in the river for an extended period of time.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office is performing an autopsy on the body.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says they will identify the body following the autopsy. Meanwhile, the office is checking a list of missing persons in counties along the Maumee River.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.