And the most popular baby names in Ohio are...

The Social Security Administration released information this week that affects everyone in the state of Ohio: The Most Popular Baby Names in Ohio for 2016 list.

Topping off the list for baby boys is the name Liam followed by Noah. For girls it’s Emma with the name Ava trailing right behind it.

However throughout the country, Noah is actually the most popular name for baby boys, while Emma keeps the title for number one.

Below is the results of how the top five names for boys and girls rounded out:

Baby boys

Liam Noah Carter William Mason

Baby girls

Emma Ava Olivia Charlotte Harper

Don't be surprised when you see these names on license plates everywhere you go by 2033!

