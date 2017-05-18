Toledo Fire Department promotes several members at ceremony

Several firefighters from the Toledo Fire Department received special recognition for their heroic actions Thursday morning.

Two Captains became Battalion Chiefs, Two lieutenants were promoted to Captain and ten fire privates became Lieutenants at a TFD promotion ceremony.

“The best part of this is it's rewarding. Everyday we go out and make a difference in someones lives. We work hard but we see the reward right away. Sometimes it can be taxing but we knew going into this job what we're in for. This is the best job in the world," said Battalion Chief Dexter Baker.

Members of the firefighters' families also took part in the promotion ceremony.

