Comfort dog Anna visits Toledo Fire & Rescue stations

Anna is a comfort dog who is trained to sit with and support people in tough situations, such as difficult court cases.

Anna also interacts with people in hospitals, nursing homes and disaster response situations.

Anna visited 14 different Toledo Fire & Rescue Department stations in April.

Anna got to tour the station and meet a lot of new people.

In total she made 22 visits.

