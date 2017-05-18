Comfort dog Anna visits Toledo Fire & Rescue stations

Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >>
Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
Dry weather with partly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President...More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Anna is a comfort dog who is trained to sit with and support people in tough situations.More >>
Anna is a comfort dog who is trained to sit with and support people in tough situations.More >>
The TPS board is expected to hold an important meeting Wednesday. The meeting will have a discussion on the new possible contact agreement with employees followed by a vote.More >>
The TPS board is expected to hold an important meeting Wednesday. The meeting will have a discussion on the new possible contact agreement with employees followed by a vote.More >>
People at the University of Toledo were able to see a large amount of police activity take place Wednesday. Police were conducting active shooter training exercises.More >>
People at the University of Toledo were able to see a large amount of police activity take place Wednesday. Police were conducting active shooter training exercises.More >>
A traffic stop lead to a drug bust around 12:30 on May 11.More >>
A traffic stop lead to a drug bust around 12:30 on May 11.More >>
Vacant homes are considered a major nuisance in Toledo and that is why the city is getting proactive about the issue.More >>
Vacant homes are considered a major nuisance in Toledo and that is why the city is getting proactive about the issue.More >>