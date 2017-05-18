Faces of Heroin: The epidemic affects more than just the addict

It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.

It’s every family’s worst nightmare, and two Putnam County parents have lived it twice - losing a child to cancer.

Two Ohio siblings lost to cancer honored at NYC Marathon

Two Ohio siblings lost to cancer honored at NYC Marathon

The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.

The Lucas County Jail in downtown Toledo is home to some of the most violent criminals in northwest Ohio. Each inmate has a personal story about their past. Many are repeat offenders whose lives spiraled out of control because of drug addiction.

Faces of Heroin: Reentry program helped turn former inmate's life around

Faces of Heroin: Reentry program helped turn former inmate's life around

New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.

New information continues to come in from our investigation of button batteries and the risk your children could be in.

The danger of tiny batteries is bigger than ever

The danger of tiny batteries is bigger than ever

With prescription pills known as a gateway drug to heroin, doctors are taking a new approach to pain management.

With prescription pills known as a gateway drug to heroin, doctors are taking a new approach to pain management.

Faces of Heroin: Doctors taking new approach to pain management

Faces of Heroin: Doctors taking new approach to pain management

WTOL 11's Danielle Dwyer spoke with the parents of a man who died from a heroin overdose to show how the epidemic affects far more than just the addicts - Tuesday night at 6.

WTOL 11's Danielle Dwyer spoke with the parents of a man who died from a heroin overdose to show how the epidemic affects far more than just the addicts - Tuesday night at 6.

Faces of Heroin: The epidemic affects more than just the addict

Faces of Heroin: The epidemic affects more than just the addict

“I live heroin 24/7, and I don’t use the stuff at all. I wake up, and I think about it ... I see pictures of Brandon, and I think about it.”

Brandon Morris was a loving son and brother. A Cardinal Stritch grad, football player and all around popular kid, his parents never expected addict to be associated with their son’s name.

“We never thought Brandon would use heroin," Laurie Clemmons said of her son.

But in the summer of 2014, Brandon moved back in with his parents, and they started noticing signs.

“Missing family get-togethers and loss of weight. Strange friends that I didn’t know showing up at the door,” Laurie said.

Eventually, they checked Brandon into a local rehab facility.

“You got to give them tough love, which is tough to do,” Laurie said.

But a year and another rehab trip later, Brandon was still using.

“We got that call at 2 in the morning on the 15th, not a call any parent would want. It’s the worst feeling,” Laurie described.

And on May 16, 2015 Brandon was pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital.

But while Brandon’s fight with heroin has come to an end, for Laurie and her husband John, heroin still consumes their daily thoughts.

WTOL 11's Danielle Dwyer spoke with the family to show how the heroin epidemic affects far more than just the addicts - Tuesday night at 6.

Rewatch other stories from our "Faces of Heroin" series here:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.