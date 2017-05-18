Faces of Heroin: The epidemic affects more than just the addict - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Faces of Heroin: The epidemic affects more than just the addict

“I live heroin 24/7, and I don’t use the stuff at all. I wake up, and I think about it ... I see pictures of Brandon, and I think about it.”

Brandon Morris was a loving son and brother. A Cardinal Stritch grad, football player and all around popular kid, his parents never expected addict to be associated with their son’s name.

“We never thought Brandon would use heroin," Laurie Clemmons said of her son.

But in the summer of 2014, Brandon moved back in with his parents, and they started noticing signs. 

“Missing family get-togethers and loss of weight. Strange friends that I didn’t know showing up at the door,” Laurie said.

Eventually, they checked Brandon into a local rehab facility.

“You got to give them tough love, which is tough to do,” Laurie said.

But a year and another rehab trip later, Brandon was still using. 

“We got that call at 2 in the morning on the 15th, not a call any parent would want. It’s the worst feeling,” Laurie described.

And on May 16, 2015 Brandon was pronounced dead at a Toledo hospital. 

But while Brandon’s fight with heroin has come to an end, for Laurie and her husband John, heroin still consumes their daily thoughts.

WTOL 11's Danielle Dwyer spoke with the family to show how the heroin epidemic affects far more than just the addicts - Tuesday night at 6. 

