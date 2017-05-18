TPS to vote on new three-year deal

The TPS board is expected to hold an important meeting Wednesday.

The meeting will have a discussion on the new possible contract agreement with TPS employees followed by a vote.

The three-year deal was approved last week by The Toledo Federation of Teachers. A spokesperson for the union said she felt that the agreement offers a competitive salary and that the language of the contract supports teachers.

This is the first time in several years that the district and union have agreed on a multi-year contract

