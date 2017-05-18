UT Police conducted active shooter training on campus - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT Police conducted active shooter training on campus

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

People at the University of Toledo were able to see a large amount of police activity take place Wednesday.

Police were conducting active shooter training exercises.

Most of the training happened indoors, however some officers practiced at a building just off Dorr Street on the south side of campus. 

Powered by Frankly