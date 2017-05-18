Routine traffic stop leads to drug bust

A traffic stop lead to a drug bust around 12:30 on May 11.

Troopers stopped a rented 2016 Ford Focus on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 36 in Fulton County.

The driver, 27-year-old Ekai Stone of Gladstone, Oregon, was speeding with passengers 29-year-old Andrew Parson and 22-year-old Noah Hupp, also from Oregon.

During the routine stop, troopers smelled raw and burnt marijuana coming from the car.

They searched the vehicle and found 15 pounds of marijuana hidden in the truck valued at more than $35,000.

The three men are being held at CCNO on charges of drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Both of these charges are third-degree felonies.

