Man accused of rape,murder sentenced to life in prison

A man who beat and killed a woman was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Trace Williams was charged with the murder of Sonja Long after her body was found brutally beaten in Inez Nash park in November.

Williams was also accused of raping two other women.

He accepted the plea deal offered by the state and has a chance of parole after 30 years.

