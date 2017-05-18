Man wanted for "armed" robbery

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kroger in Holland.

The suspect stuck a bottle of tequila inside his coat and attempted to leave the store.

A clerk confronted the suspect, who said that he didn’t have anything under his coat.

The clerk pushed the bulge in his coat and told him to give back the merchandise.

The suspect then told the clerk that the bulge was a gun and left with the tequila.

Anyone with any information should call the Holland Police Department at 419-865-7105 or email Police.sgt@hollandohio.com.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.