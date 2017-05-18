Ohio high school students get pepper sprayed for class

General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
General Motors pulls Chevrolet brand out of India, South Africa to cut costs.More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President...More >>
American country singer Toby Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, this weekend in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
A new federal lawsuit against Baylor University alleges football players routinely recorded gang rapes and staged dogfights in a program that fostered sexual violence.More >>
An Ohio court is reviewing how and why a domestic violence suspect was released early from jail weeks before fatally shooting three people, including a woman he was accused of assaulting and a police chief.More >>
Authorities have found more than 60 guns at the home of an Ohio man who fatally shot three people, including his former girlfriend and a new police chief.More >>
A video has gone viral showing more than a dozen Ohio high school students being pepper sprayed in the face.More >>
A group of Ohio high school students has voluntarily gotten pepper sprayed in the face.More >>