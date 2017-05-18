Emergency landing for plane with cocaine leads to plea deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A Canadian passenger on a plane that made an emergency landing at Ohio University's airport while carrying over 290 pounds (131 kilograms) of cocaine has agreed to plead guilty to a federal drug charge.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pKTJ0K ) reports the agreement filed Tuesday doesn't say whether 45-year-old David Ayotte will testify against the pilot in custody on the same charge. Both are from Mirabel in suburban Montreal.

The pilot told officials a mechanical problem forced him to land March 29.

Ayotte will formally enter his plea later on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine. The potential sentence could be years in prison and fines up to $10 million.

He remains jailed. His attorney, Diane Menashe, declined to comment Wednesday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.