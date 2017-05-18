Detroit-area motorist knocked out by concrete from I-696

WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit woman has been hospitalized in critical condition after a football-sized chunk of concrete knocked her unconscious on Interstate 696.

Lt. Mike Shaw says the concrete flew up from the roadway, crashed through a windshield and struck the woman in the head as she drove on the freeway about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. He says the woman lost control of her car and collided with another vehicle.

Shaw says the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but state police later posted on Twitter she's in critical condition. The other motorist wasn't hurt.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross said a patching crew fixed the hole in the highway after the crash. She says the deteriorating condition of the road is an ongoing concern.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.