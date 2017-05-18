FBI: Man wanted to bribe officials for marijuana dispensary

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) - The FBI says a restaurant owner was willing to pay bribes to suburban Detroit officials to try to get them to allow a medical marijuana dispensary.

The disclosure was made in a document filed Tuesday in federal court. The government wants to keep $15,000 that was voluntarily turned over to agents by an unnamed Garden City official. No charges have been filed.

The FBI says the restaurant owner told the Garden City official that he would pay $150,000 if he could get a permit for a medical marijuana dispensary. The official said the man would need approval from the city council.

The FBI says the man in December handed the official an envelope with $15,000, apparently $5,000 for three council members. The official gave the envelope to the FBI.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.