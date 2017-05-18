Study: Detroit vacant lots could be attractive to bumblebees

An Ohio woman once charged with aggravated murder will avoid prison time after being sentenced on a reduced charge for luring a man to his death.More >>
Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit woman was knocked unconscious by a football-sized chunk of concrete on Interstate 696.More >>
Mild weather today will turn to hot weather tomorrow.More >>
Lawmakers across the country reacted Wednesday to Robert Mueller's appointment to head the probe into a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.More >>
When researchers traveled to a tiny, uninhabited island in the midst of the Pacific Ocean, they were astonished to find an estimated 38 million pieces of trash washed up on the beaches.More >>
