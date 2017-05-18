Gas leak at Consumers Energy causes evacuation - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gas leak at Consumers Energy causes evacuation

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) -

Authorities in Monroe County are on the scene of a gas leak in Temperance Thursday morning.

The leak occurred at Consumers Energy on the 7100 block of Crabb Road.

According to police, eight people were inside and everyone safely evacuated.

Everyone is now back inside.

