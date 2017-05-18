High winds cause plane crash for Findlay man

High winds sent a plane crashing into a field in Hancock County Tuesday night.

Police were called to the crash in a field near Forest Lake Drive in Marion Township around 8:45 p.m.

79-year-old Dale Weaver was flying low above the field in a 1983-84 CGS Hawk single prop ultra light aircraft.

High winds and slow rate of speed caused Weaver's plane to crash.

Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The plane landed on both wheels and suffered minor damage.

