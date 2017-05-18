Man arrested in connection with 3 robberies

A man who assisted in three robberies will appear in court Thursday.

Jason Heal was the driver of the get-away car in the robbery of the Stop & Go on West Sylvania Avenue and the Stop & Shop on Secor Road.

Heal also helped steal power tools from the Lowe's on West Alexis Road and tried to sell them to a pawn shop.

He is being charged with theft and aggravated robbery.

