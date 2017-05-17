Lawmakers react to Mueller appointment to Trump, Russia probe

Lawmakers across the country reacted Wednesday to Robert Mueller's appointment to head the probe into a possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The appointment was met with praise from both Republicans and Democrats.

President Trump released a statement through the White House saying:

As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know - there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.

Sen. Rob Portman released the following statement:

The issue of Russian meddling in our presidential election must be investigated fully and former FBI director Robert Mueller is well qualified to oversee this probe.

His counterpart Sen. Sherrod Brown echoed Sen. Portman's sentiments that the matter needs to be investigated:

An independent investigation is long overdue. The investigation needs to be done right and it needs to be done swiftly, so the American people can get the answers they deserve, and we can move on with the business of creating jobs, renegotiating NAFTA, and investing in our infrastructure.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur also released a statement supporting Mueller's appointment:

The appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller is an overdue but constructive first step in ensuring a proper investigation of Trump Administration ties to Russia and Russian interests occurs within the Department of Justice.



Though Mr. Mueller is well respected, ultimately our nation needs an independent commission that is free from politics and takes the Trump Administration out of the equation. This Administration has proved time and time again they cannot give straight answers to the American people.

The Department of Justice should turn over a new leaf. This includes assisting Congressional Committees as they gather information and specifically, the Department should immediately send documents Committees have been requesting since February pertaining to former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn's contacts with Russia."

“The American people are owed the whole truth on how Russia’s covert operatives have been trying to damage the integrity of our election process and how deeply Russian influence reaches into this Administration.

