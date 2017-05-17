Dog injured so severely the humane society is seeking help

The Toledo Area Humane Society is caring for a severely injured dog, after a horrific case of animal cruelty.

While the dog doesn't have a name yet, the young male Pit bull mix is already stealing hearts.

Wednesday a young male Pit bull mix was brought to the Toledo Area Humane Society after Lucas County Canine Care and Control rescued him as a stray.

While they have little information about what happened they know he was in bad shape.

"We think it was an embedded collar, so they sedated him, cleaned up the mess and they called us and asked us if we could do something about it," said Stephen Heaven, CEO and president of the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The humane society has the dog on painkillers and antibiotics to avoid infection in the very deep wound on his neck, but they will be monitoring him closely.

The shelter expects he will make a full recovery and would be a great dog for someone once his injuries are healed.

"He's very exuberant,” explained Stephen Heaven of the dog’s personality. “While I had him out here in the run he just sat, and had his ear tickled. He's not pushy, but he'd not very old either. So, I think he's going to be a great dog for somebody."

The Toledo Area Humane Society is looking into who did this to the young male Pit bull mix, but are asking for your help.

If you have any information you should contact their office at (419) 891-0705 or email them at cruelty@toledohumane.org.

"It really would be nice to find out where he came from so that we can try and address this situation,” said Heaven. “This happens all too often. We really need to find out who did it and deal with it."

The humane society is also looking for help to name the dog.

They are taking suggestions via email information@toledohumane.org until noon Thursday.

They say once he is off medication, he will head to foster care and eventually will be up for adoption with the hope of a bright future like their other dogs.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is accepting donations for the dog and his recovery efforts, if you want to donate you can click here.

