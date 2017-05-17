The $600,000 plan to repair sidewalks approved

After the latest city council meeting, it has been approved that $600,000 will be dedicated to help repair sidewalks in 328 locations.

The $600,000 will be divided into two parts: A Capital improvement fund and a special assessment improvement fund.

The sidewalks are ranked from one to five with five being a hazard and first priority.

Doug Stephens with the division of engineering said the city normally tries to assess sidewalks within two weeks of hearing from neighbors, but the if sidewalk can actually be fixed depends on whether money is available.

"It was critical. This is a program that helps our citizens be able to travel the city safely, we obviously don't want people walking on the roadways, we want them on the sidewalks and if there are trip hazards or missing sidewalk, we need to be able to fix that,” said Stephens.

Reports for hazardous sidewalks can be reported through the engage Toledo app. Once reported, the proper department is automatically notified and will try to resolve the issue.

