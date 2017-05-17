BG actor excited for role in 'Pirates' movie

Bowling Green actor Anthony De La Torre announced he will play young Jack Sparrow in the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

"As soon as I walked on, I became like a 12 year old little girl," De La Torre said. "My mouth was wide open. I was just like in shock looking at the massive set, looking at the huge boats they had. It was like incredible."

De La Torre tells me, before he auditioned he watched all four movies three times.

In the movie, he bears a striking resemblance to the man who made Jack Sparrow a legendary character, Johnny Depp.

"What they did is they CGI'ed both of our faces together, basically like the Snapchat filter," De La Toree said.

De La Torre says his part in the big budget movie is small. But he still gets to play in a movie expected to draw millions.

The best part of the experience? Working with his counterpart Johnny Depp.

"He was just such a cool guy, so much charisma, really really focused, so sweet to all of the crew," De La Torre.

De La Torre is receiving high praise from his neighbors in northwest Ohio.

"I can actually get to do all of the things that I want to do, I would've never thought in a million years that I would get to play this role and meet Johnny Depp and actually get to work with him," De La Torre said. "But, it all happened."

The movie is set to be in theaters next Thursday,

