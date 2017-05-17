The Dégagé Jazz Café to close at the end of May

One of Toledos favorite destinations for jazz has announced its closing.

The Dégagé Jazz Café will host its final weekend of Jazz on May 26 to May 27.

Dégagé, is French for unconstrained or relaxed. According to the café owner Sam Foreman, running the upscale dining restaurant is anything but relaxed and is actually a lot of work.

After eight years of award winning dining and playing host to some of the best jazz acts in the region, Foreman said it's time for the curtain call.

The Dégagé Jazz Café is housed by a historic commercial building that also houses tax, insurance, and investment businesses which take the bulk of Foreman and his wife's time. As a result, finding to time to uphold the restaurant's fine dining reputation has become difficult, which is why Foreman believes the work may be best left in someone else's hands

"As you might expect that takes a lot of energy and it's got to be good, it's got to be perfect. And if we can't give that kind of attention to it anymore it's best that we maybe let somebody else say 'hey, I want to do this',” said Foreman.

As Dégagé goes out on a high note, the rest of the building will function normally, including the banquet hall. The banquet hall will continue to host events, receptions and all that jazz.

