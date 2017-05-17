24 senior volunteers honored at luncheon

Senior volunteers gathered Wednesday at the Inverness Club their work to make the Toledo community a better place to live, work and play.

The Northwest Ohio Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards luncheon was sponsored by Medical Mutual.

The luncheon honored 24 seniors for their volunteer work in the community.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson served as the emcee of the event.

