Walleye hopes to take lead in Game 3 of Walleye and Colorado series

The tie breaking game for the Walleye and Colorado Eagles series starts Wednesday night.

The Walleye fell short by one with a score of 4-3 in Tuesday's game as the Eagles handed the Walleye their first home loss in the playoffs.

Both teams now have a win apiece.

Toledo native and Central Catholic graduate Lukas Hafner got the start for Colorado in Goal as Jeff Lerg started for the Walleye.

Game 3 is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. in Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Eastern time.

