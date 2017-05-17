Police not ruling out gang violence after 3 homicides

It is a tragic week in Toledo as police investigate three homicides, two involving teens, within five days of each other.

On Friday, police found Raishaun Williams, 34, died at the hospital after police found him on Post Street suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Then on Monday, police found 18-year-old Treyvon Warren with a gunshot wound in the head on Goodale and Lexington. He also later died at the hospital.

Finally, police found the body of Todd Auron Davis, 16, in the backyard of a home on Kress.

Three families are in mourning, while detectives work on solving their cases.

Kenneth Waters, Jr., who was arrested in connection with Williams's death, is the only person in custody related to any of the shootings.

However, Chief George Kral says it is important to note that before the most recent string of shootings, Toledo went a month and a half without a single homicide.

"With the amount of violence that we saw this week, it definitely raises concern," Chief Kral said. "We have to keep everything in perspective that as horrible as it is, our shootings are still down."

In 2017, police investigated 140 shooting incidents, including 16 homicides. That equates to an 18 percent reduction in shootings.

However, with three recent homicides, the possibility of a gang war cannot be ignored.

Chief Kral says it is too early to point fingers or draw conclusions, but investigators are on the streets keeping a lookout for activity.

"We're going to make sure that we are out in full force," Chief Kral said. "My advice is if you are even considering any retribution or gun play, you better think twice."

Chief Kral says though there is a low number of officers on the street, 25 will graduate from the academy Friday. In August, Toledo police will hire a new class of 40 recruits.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.