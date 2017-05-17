Farmers work fast to take advantage of dry weather

Farmers in Monroe County are trying taking advantage of the string of dry weather.

The farmers worked non-stop. But with a even with warm and dry weather, Mother Nature can still keep them off their fields.

"So we're having to kind of curtail our spreading and spraying today because of this wind,” said Mike Dick, Ottawa Lake Co-Op. “Hopefully looking for it to die down so we can go later on."

The Ottawa Lake Co-Op works with roughly 300 farms in the area.

The crew had to pull their giant spreaders and sprayers off of the fields as wind guests picked up to 25 miles per hour. The high winds means the fertilizer and weed killer won't stick to the ground.

They said they are playing catch up after heavy rain soaked the surrounding fields. The crew is working to get fields ready for farmers to plant corn and soybeans.

"Some of the guys are putting in 13, 16 hour days,” Dick said. “It's stressful, but we know it is for a short time and then things slow down a little bit as far as the employees here."

Dick also says while he hopes for the best, he does not expect his corn to be "knee high by the Fourth of July."

