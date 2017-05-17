Former NFL players to open brewpub in Sylvania

Downtown Sylvania can expect to see a new business beginning to brew in the months to come.

Former Miami Dolphin Brandon Fields and his wife Katie Fields, plan to turn the space formerly known as Treo, into a brewpub named “Inside the Five Brewing.”.

Along with his wife Katie, Brandon the head brewer and CEO, will work closely again with former Michigan State teammate and NFL player and now CFO Chris Morris.

“When I was first asked to be a part of the brewpub, I was unaware of the craft beer revolution that was taking place in this country,” said Morris. “Sylvania will be the perfect location to foster the enthusiasm for unique, locally-crafted beers.”

To compliment the unique beers, Inside the Five will offer their creative food items as well. Guests can expect a casual and welcoming environment that is both family-friendly during the day and social at night.

"In football, when a punter is able to pin the opposing team inside their own five yard line, that is the best result achievable. Our goal as a brewing company is to create the best recipes for our customers, striving to keep our beers inside the five,” said Fields.

The new brewpub will be located at 5703 Main Street and will be open for business in spring 2018.

