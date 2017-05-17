Detroit "art bikes" come to Toledo

As you probably know, May is Bike Month.

But what you may not know is that bikes can be a work of art.

Tony Packo’s and Toledo.com have partnered to bring three one-of-a-kind art bikes to Toledo.

“The Spirit of the Animals is in the Wheels” are sculptural aluminum bikes that are totally functional and in the forms of a pangolin, a bison and a bear.

These bikes were commissioned and built to support 826michigan, a free afterschool writing and tutoring program that serves Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Ypsilanti.

You can see these bikes at the Art Loop on May 18 in downtown, Bike day at The Farmer’s Market on May 20, and The King Wamba Parade during the Old West End Festival, weather permitting.

If you can’t make it to any of these events, you can visit here and here to check out the bikes.

