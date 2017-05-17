Findlay police find variety of drugs after conducting search war - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay police find variety of drugs after conducting search warrant

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task and Findlay police found heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash after conducting a search warrant Tuesday evening.

As a result three people were arrested and placed in the Hancock County Jail.

Dana A. Ryan II, 24, of Detroit, Michigan is facing four charges including drug trafficking and possession.

Cedric D. Slough, 18, and Ashley Beckett, 24, both of Findlay, Ohio are facing drug abuse charges.

The search took place at the 1200 block of Summit Street  in Findlay.

Additional charges may be added after laboratory results.

Criminal tools were also found during the search. 

