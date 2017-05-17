Senior citizens enjoy annual "Spring Fling"

Thousands of people 60 years and older got to experience the 40th annual “Spring Fling” in Sylvania.

There were more than 90 exhibitors at the event with information about programs, products and services available for senior citizens.

The exhibitors also offered various health screenings.

Dancing and music was also available at the event, with a concert put on by Motown’s ‘The Contours’.

Attendees came to the spring fling to meet new people and see what is offered for seniors.

The event was put on by the Area Office on Aging.

