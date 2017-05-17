One person injured in serious crash

A serious crash leaves one person injured Wednesday morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Airport Highway in front of the Toledo Express Airport.

A car driving westbound went left of center and struck a pickup truck head-on.

The pickup truck then hit another vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck and the two women in the car that he hit are up and walking around at the scene.

The male driving the first car is being life-flighted.

The eastbound lanes of Airport Highway are closed due to the crash.

Lanes could remain closed for 45 more minutes.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it comes.

